Split November:

Temperature-wise, November has been split right down the middle. After a week and a half of being on the unseasonable warm side of the spectrum, the last ten days have been the complete opposite. But I will say, Sunday’s high temperature of 37° was a trend in the right direction. Reason-being, this commenced a warming trend that will be present for much of Thanksgiving holiday week.

Sun-Filled Monday:

Monday begins with a bit of a chill as temperatures to start will be sitting in the mid to upper 20s. But with plenty of sun in the forecast, and most of the day featuring a west to southwesterly wind, highs are set to peak in the lower 40s. Forecast models do show our next cold front sliding through during the mid to late afternoon hours.

However, this cold front is moisture starved, meaning it will slide through the region without a trace of rain to its name. But this cold front does spell another chilly night as temperatures are primed to drop into the lower 20s prior to sunrise Tuesday. Tuesday features more of the same. Just a slight uptick in temperatures as highs for most will land closer to the 50-degree mark.

Thanksgiving Forecast:

Riding settles in prior to Thanksgiving, allowing this dry stretch to carry on into Wednesday. With southwest flow still in place, temperatures will once again reach the upper 40s. Clouds then begin to build in Wednesday evening into Wednesday night as our next storm system tracks across the midsection of the lower 48.

This does spell the opportunity for some precipitation for the upcoming holiday. Thankfully, guidance keeps temperatures warm enough for our chances to fall as rain. It looks like Thursday’s chances will be scattered and mainly confined to the evening and overnight hours. This comes with a weak cold front Thursday night, resulting in cooler temperatures on Black Friday.