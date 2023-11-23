Turkey Day Forecast:

Similar to Wednesday, the weather will cooperate big-time for those traveling. Beautiful sun-filled skies kick off the Thanksgiving holiday, with a few clouds popping up for the afternoon.

Behind a moisture-starved cold front, winds will turn to the north, becoming breezy in the process. Despite today’s chilly wind, we can expect another seasonable afternoon with highs in the low 40s.

Chilly Black Friday:

A strong high pressure system diving down from the Canadian prairies will help spell a dry but colder end to the holiday week. Come Friday morning, wind chills values will be sitting in the low teens, so Black Friday shoppers best dress in layers.

Wind chills don’t look to climb much from there as a steady northerly breeze remains in place. This will also limit afternoon highs to the low to mid 30s. Despite Friday’s chill, the day will be spent under partial sunshine!

Stroll on State:

Cloud cover will continue to increase into Saturday, resulting in a mostly cloudy to overcast day. High temperatures will remain chilly in the 30s, with wind chill values staying in the 20s.

For those heading to Stroll on State, dress in extra layers. A disturbance sliding into Illinois will bring our next chance for light snow showers Saturday night into Sunday morning.

At this very moment, snowfall amounts look to stay under 1″, but it will be cold enough for slick roads to develop. Keep an eye out for that. With temperatures climbing above freezing, any slushy spots should melt by the afternoon. Highs remain in the middle 30s.