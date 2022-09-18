Thunderstorms were quick to develop over southern and southeast Iowa, turning severe and prompting numerous severe thunderstorm warnings and tornado warnings. There are currently no warnings in place locally, but thunderstorms along I-88 will pose a threat for heavy rain, frequent lightning and small hail.

These storms are moving to the east/southeast and will impact Whiteside, Lee and DeKalb counties. Further north, isolated showers and thunderstorms have bubbled up, but will have a small severe threat Sunday evening.

The greatest risk for severe weather remains over west-central Illinois, but it is possible that a strong storm or two could affect our southern counties of Whiteside, Lee and DeKalb. The storms will last through Midnight/1am before shifting south overnight.