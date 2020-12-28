Sunday evening snow will reduce visibility and could cause a few slick roads

Light, to at times moderate, snow will continue to fall Sunday evening with the passage of an area of low pressure and cold front. Snow accumulations will be light with most under an inch – although Stockton (Jo Daviess County) has already reported an inch of snow so far. In a few spots the snow may initially mix with a little light rain, as we’re seeing south of Rochelle down I-39, but should quickly change over to snow for the rest of the evening.

The biggest impacts from the snow Sunday evening will be the reduced visibility as a few spots across northern Illinois have fallen to under half a mile. Temperatures will continue to fall as the colder air sets in and this will cause some of the roads to become slick through the evening, possibly into Monday morning.

Most of the snow will be wrapping up between 9pm and 10pm, with mostly cloudy skies expected through the remainder of the evening. Northwest winds will also increase overnight, gusting to around 30 mph early Monday. This will push wind chills into the low teens Monday morning.