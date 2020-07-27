Sunday Evening Storms Bring Torrential Rainfall and Gusty Winds

Non-severe storms continue to move across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin Sunday evening, bringing with them very heavy rainfall and gusty winds. While no severe weather has occurred, a few of the stronger storms have produced wind gusts near 40mph and have downed some small tree branches and twigs.

Rainfall has also been extremely heavy with rainfall totals of half an inch, up to an inch and a half in some locations. The overall severe threat remains low Sunday evening, but heavy rain and gusty winds will continue as the storms move east/southeast. In fact, as the storm moved through Rockford the airport reported a 45mph wind gusts. While the storms remained below severe limits, the line did produce an amazing shelf cloud. Meteorologist Joey Marino captured this picture of the shelf cloud as it moved through Boone County earlier this evening.

Additional showers and storms will continue through Midnight, with a few showers possible heading into Monday morning.