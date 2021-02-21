Sunday evening weather update: Snow and wind continue to create problems on the roads

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY remains in effect for Stephenson, Jo Daviess, Carroll and Whiteside counties in northwest Illinois, as well as for Green County in southwest Wisconsin until Sunday evening.

Wind-driven snow showers, mixed in with snow pellets and sleet at times, continues to fall across much of northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. Visibility has been reduced to under a mile, especially under some of the heavier snow bands. As temperatures are close to 32 degrees, and just a little above, some of the snow has mixed with more freezing drizzle and sleet south of Rockford.

Road conditions have quickly deteriorated, however, as the heavier bursts of snow were quick to accumulate on the roads. Many have reported roads as slush filled and slick this evening. The snow is expected to last through roughly 10pm, with a mix of drizzle and rain found south of I-88 through the evening. When all said and done, snow totals will be around two inches – where the majority of precipitation remained all snow. For areas where the precipitation was mostly a mix, snow amounts will be less.

There won’t be any precipitation coming down Monday morning, but some residual impacts on the roads could still be felt. Skies will remain partly sunny for Monday afternoon with highs warming into the mid 30s.

Winds will remain gusty through the evening and into Monday, gusting close to 30 mph. Wind direction through Sunday evening is currently from the southeast, but that will be shifting to the west and southwest overnight and throughout the day Monday.