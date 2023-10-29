We traded in the sunshine we had Saturday afternoon to more cloud cover and a few scattered sprinkles/light rain showers – and yes, even a few flurries – Sunday afternoon and evening. With the cloud cover during the day temperatures struggled to warm much above the 40-degree mark.

A few lingering flurries and/or sprinkles will continue through 9pm/10pm with mostly cloudy skies expected through most of the night. Gradual clearing will take place from the northwest through Monday morning which should allow temperatures to fall into the 20s. The rate at which the cloud cover clears the region will determine just how low overnight temperatures will dip. Right now, it looks like we should see at least some clearing take place after 2am/3am. This should give temperatures enough time to drop into the mid-20s. If clouds hang on a little, overnight lows may not drop as far. Either way, it’ll be a cold night as we hold on to a breeze from the north and northwest around 15 mph. This will push wind chills down into the upper teens, to right around 20 degrees Monday morning. A FREEZE WARNING will go into effect for the entire region late Sunday night, lasting through Monday morning.

Winds are expected to pick back up during the day Monday as temperatures only reach 40 degrees. Skies will fill with cloud cover again, leading to a partly cloudy to partly sunny afternoon. The well below temperatures stick around through at least mid-week before gradually warming takes place next weekend. Highs by that time will warm back into the middle 50s.