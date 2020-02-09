Sunday Snowfall Slowly Coming to An End

2:40pm Update: The Winter Weather Advisory for Carroll, Jo Daviess and Stephenson counties has been canceled.
Winter Weather Advisories continue for Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, Carroll and DeKalb counties in northern Illinois and for Green, Rock and Walworth counties in southern Wisconsin. The advisory has been canceled for Whiteside and Lee counties. Light to moderate snow will continue to fall through mid to late afternoon, but is beginning to come to an end from west to east as of 2:30pm Sunday. Warmer air moving in on the backside has allowed some sleet and even drizzle to mix in, but most of the wintry weather should be coming to an end between 4pm and 6pm.
Roads were quick to become snow covered and remain slushy Sunday afternoon. Take it slow if you do have to travel as current road conditions per IDOT show nearly all roads across northern Illinois as either mostly to completely snow/ice covered. As the wintry weather comes to an end road conditions will slowly improve through the evening, but may still remain slick as any slush from the afternoon will likely freeze as temperatures overnight fall into the low 20s. So far, snow totals have ranged from roughly 1-3 inches across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin.