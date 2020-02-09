Sunday Snowfall Slowly Coming to An End

The Stateline woke up to quite a chilly but seasonable start. Low temperatures for most this morning ended up in the upper teens, with Rockford being one of the few spots that landed in the low 20s. Despite the chilly beginning to our Friday, a dry end to the work week is ahead. Our skies through the afternoon will switch from partly cloudy to mostly cloudy at times. But with the sunshine we see throughout the day, highs will end up seasonable in the low to mid 30s. Thankfully, winds will be either calm or light, so wind chills won't be much of an issue unlike yesterday.

Snow showers associated with the first of two clipper systems is currently swinging across central Iowa, and will make it's way towards central Illinois this evening. Now, this clipper is going to track close enough to the viewing area that we could see a couple of flurries late this evening stretching into our Friday night. If you are going to be traveling home this evening, nothing will be in the way weather-wise will slow your travels down. Overall, expect Saturday morning to be mostly dry as mostly cloudy skies remain overhead. If you have weekend plans that have you traveling on Saturday, dry conditions remain in place with highs near average in the low 30s. Sunday will be the day, not only for the weekend but also the 7-day forecast, that brings the best snow chances.