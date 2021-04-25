Sunday’s chill replaced with summer-like warmth

Temperatures Sunday afternoon stayed in the 50s thanks to northeast winds off of Lake Michigan, and a cold front that came through Saturday evening. While sunshine was dominant during the morning, clouds were quick to build in for the afternoon and evening. The increasing cloud cover was a result of warmer air lifting north and northeast as a warm front moved through the Plains.

A few sprinkles and light showers have formed along the leading edge of the warm front, with even a few sleet pellets reported further west and northwest in Iowa. A quick sprinkle or light shower will be possible through 7pm with skies then turning partly cloudy overnight. Winds will remain from the east and northeast before shifting around to the southeast Monday morning. This will hold temperatures close to 40 degrees by daybreak.

The warm front will remain to our southwest during the morning but will lift into southern Wisconsin early afternoon. As it does, temperatures are expected to quickly rise through the 60s and into the low to mid 70s mid to late afternoon. A warmer layer of air aloft will limit any rain or thunder chances locally, as the highest risk remains centered well to our northwest. Temperatures Monday afternoon will warm into the low to mid 70s, only dropping into the 60s overnight. Strong low level winds will cause surface winds to increase, especially during the afternoon. Southwest winds could gust as high as 35-40 mph through the evening.

A second surge of warm air arrives Tuesday which will help bring temperatures into the low 80s during the afternoon. Dew point temperatures will also climb likely making it feel a little more muggy Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front will arrive late Tuesday night with a chance for showers and thunderstorms into Wednesday. At this point any risk for severe weather appears low, especially if we can hold on to the ‘lid’ on our atmosphere Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will take a little bit of a dip mid-week but should rise once again towards the end of the week and weekend.