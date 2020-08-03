Sunday’s Storm System Precedes Cooler Week Ahead

After a cold frontal passage brought a good amount of rainfall to the Stateline on Sunday, a much cooler-than-normal week lies ahead.

High temperatures for various cities across the Stateline on Sunday, August 2

On Sunday, temperatures briefly made it into the 80’s across most of the Stateline in the early afternoon. That was before a cold front moved over the area from the northwest bringing cooler temperatures and providing scattered showers and thunderstorms for much of the afternoon. The rain continued heading into the evening, though coverage became much more isolated and the chance for thunderstorms has just about moved out of the Stateline. Isolated showers, however, are still possible overnight and into Monday as more rain is forecast to develop on the back end of a low pressure centered positioned over western Michigan as of Sunday evening. As the storm system pushed further off to the east, it takes the rainfall chances with it and should leave the Stateline mostly, if not entirely, rain-free by midafternoon on Monday.

Infrared satellite and radar reflectivity imagery with approximate location of storm system for Sunday, August 2 at 9:45PM CDT

Northerly flow will occur in the Stateline through Sunday night and into Monday as they chase the cold front out of the region. Northerly low to mid-level flow will persist through Monday and Tuesday as a rather strong system of high pressure pushed in from the north. The northerly winds will keep temperatures well below normal as we enter the workweek while this system will help to dry out our atmosphere with dewpoint temperatures forecast to drop into the lower by Tuesday. Temperatures are predicted to remain in the lower 70’s for a high on Monday. A dry atmosphere should result in minimal rain chances and lots of sunshine for Tuesday. The added sunshine on Tuesday should help temperatures warm a few degrees from the prior day. As the system of high pressure moves to our southeast and midlevel ridging begins to build overhead on Wednesday, low to mid-level winds will take on more of a southerly component allowing for some warm air advection. This should pull temperatures back into the upper 70’s and continued dry conditions will keep lots of sun shining down on the Stateline through Wednesday. Additional moisture is pulled into our atmosphere on Thursday which will likely result in some added cloud cover although the rainfall chances should remain minimal. Meanwhile, a system of low pressure develops and strengthens in the northcentral Plains on Thursday, inching eastward overnight. As we the storm’s warm sector, temperatures should be pulled back into the 80’s to end the work week. As this storm, approaches through the weekend, warm weekend temperatures will be accompanied by a good chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms.