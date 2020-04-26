Sunday’s Sunshine Gives Way to More Clouds and Rain Monday

Plenty of sunshine and warmth Sunday afternoon after a rather rainy, cloudy and chilly Saturday afternoon. Highs area wide Sunday warmed into the mid and upper 60s, after temperatures Saturday only made it into the upper 40s. Skies will remain mostly clear through much of Sunday, outside of a few fair weather cumulus clouds over northwest Illinois. Showers and isolated thunderstorms have developed further to the northwest over parts of Wisconsin, Minnesota and northeast Iowa as an upper level disturbance moves southeast during the day. That disturbance will slide southeast, but continue to weaken as it does so.

Cloud cover will increase during the morning Monday as another, stronger, system moves in from the northwest. This main forcing with the low will remain to the north over Wisconsin, but increasing showers mid to late morning will be likely from southern Wisconsin to northern Illinois. Scattered showers will likely continue through the afternoon. Highs Monday will warm into the low 60s.

A stronger storm system is set to move in Tuesday with a chance for showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Depending on how far north the warm front came make it, a few stronger thunderstorms will be possible during the evening.