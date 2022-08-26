It was a beautiful August afternoon once the clouds moved out. Despite all this sunshine, temperatures reached the upper 70s for most due to a more Northerly flow. Skies continue clearing later on tonight, as temperatures rapidly fall beyond sunset. For anyone planning to head out for High School Football, temperatures will quickly fall after sunset, down to around the 70° already by 8PM. A light jacket may be wanted, especially for any games that last later into the evening.

The rest of the overnight features still dropping temperatures, as we eventually reach all the way down into the mid 50s for the overnight low. This could lead to some patchy fog developing as we continue to hold onto a little bit of moisture at the surface along with a light wind.

Any potential fog is quick to burn off, as temperatures warm into the low 80s tomorrow. Skies will remain quite clear and sunny initially for the day, but cloud cover begins to increase later into the day. This also leads to a slight chance we could see a shower or two for the afternoon, mainly west of I-39.

Higher chances for rain come in for Sunday morning, as a warm front approaches from the South. Heavier rain showers and even a few storms remain possible during this time as well. It looks to come in waves throughout the morning and afternoon Sunday. Rain and storm chances continue Monday as well.

Total rainfall amounts do not look to be too much, but many areas could receive close to a half inch to a full inch of rain, with some isolated totals higher than that, particularly in thunderstorms that move over the same locations.

A pair of cold fronts clears out the rain chances toward the middle of next week, and also cools our temperatures quite a bit for the last few days of August.

This more active weather lasts for a few more days late this weekend, but we look to remain calm and cool for much of next week.