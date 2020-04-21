Sunny and Cooler Today, Rain Chances Begin Tomorrow

Temperatures during the month of April have been on a legit roller coaster ride thus far. Before we hit a high of 64° yesterday, the Rockford Airport experienced 7 days straight with below average temperatures. As far as what to expect today, the cold front that slide through the area yesterday has brought a cooler air-mass for our Tuesday. You won’t necessarily feel this expected cool down heading out this morning, but definitely by the afternoon.

Temperatures to start this Tuesday morning are starting in the 30s, with wind chills during the mid to upper 20s. For those “deemed” essential or those going for an early-day run, dress warmly before stepping out the doorway. As an area of high pressure sits comfortably over the Midwest, this will continue to bring chilly northwest winds to the Stateline this afternoon. And they could be a bit gusty at time. Thankfully, not as gusty as winds were yesterday, but a few locations could observe wind gusts upwards of 25-30 mph. The insertion of this cooler air-mass will lead to highs in the low 50s, which is what you typically see as an average high for late-March. The positive to today’s forecast, this high pressure system will keep our skies sun-filled into this evening.

Now, don’t panic. This cool down won’t last too much longer. A warm front is expected to lift into northern Illinois by Wednesday morning, bringing more seasonable temperatures to the Stateline, as highs will climb back into the mid-upper 60s. These warmer temperatures could help in the development of scattered showers by Wednesday afternoon, and even a chance for a embedded thunderstorms by late in the day. Model guidance continues to hone in on a line of gusty thunderstorms that move in towards the late evening hours, very similar to what blew through the region Monday evening. Conditions should begin to taper off early tomorrow night, leaving skies mostly cloudy into Thursday morning. Enjoy the sunshine today Stateline!