Temperatures Friday afternoon made their way into the upper 20s for the high, but we have been cooling down since 6PM. A band of steady light snow has pushed across the area, bringing visibilities down for a short time, and accumulating a quick dusting of snow. The light snow does not last long after midnight, as temperatures fall back into the low 20s. Clouds begin to clear by early tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow is going to be a much nicer day as the the sunshine returns, along with temperatures back above freezing for the afternoon.

Temperatures will remain warm for most of the week ahead. Our normal temperatures this time of year are typically in the mid to upper-30s, while we will see highs nearly 10 degrees above normal for much of the week ahead.

The warmth early in the week also comes with rain chances, as a powerful system rolls in for the early week. This system will likely bring some strong winds and even a few thunderstorms. This is a system to watch later into the weekend and early next week!

Over the weekend and early next week, it will be a much nicer forecast ahead. Temperatures return to the upper 30s tomorrow, and a bit more sunshine sticks with us for the weekend as well. We could see some spots reach the low 50s Sunday with the sunshine, and Monday brings the rain and wind with our next system. Temperatures remain warmer than normal through much of the week ahead, giving us a much better outlook ahead than the week before.