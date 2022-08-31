Meteorological Fall Begins:

While the fall equinox is still a few weeks away (September 22nd, another form of the fall season is set to begin on September 1st. This is what meteorologists call “meteorological fall”. To make a long story short, astronomical seasons are based on the position of the sun and rotation of the earth while the meteorological seasons exist to make the record-keeping process a bit easier. Now, the first few days of meteorological fall feature a warming trend as warmer flow settles in ahead of our next cold front.

Sunny End to August:

Sinking air underneath an expansive high pressure system over the Midwest led to a picture-perfect and sun-filled Tuesday afternoon. Highs, because of a rather gusty northwesterly wind, were limited to the upper 70s for most. Wednesday features more of the same, just bring our afternoon highs up by a few degrees and lessen the wind a bit.

Speaking of winds, they will have more of a westerly tilt to them today, which should help highs land back in the lower 80s. Although we do see a climb in our temps, humidity remains low. Skies remain mostly clear overnight, with lows once again falling into the upper 50s.

Warming Trend:

By Thursday, this high pressure system looks to settle over the Ohio Valley region. Don’t worry, a good amount of sunshine is still in the forecast for the second half of the work week. However, the placement of said high pressure system would shift our winds to the south and southwest, bringing highs back into the mid to upper 80s. A territory in which we haven’t tracked into all that much since the middle of August.

Our only rain opportunity in the near future comes Friday night into Saturday in the form of our next cold front. Otherwise, a mainly dry forecast is expected into next week. Northeasterly flow behind this weekend’s frontal passage will bring highs back down into the low 80s.