Mild Stretch Continues:

Tuesday begins with a little bit of cloud cover thanks to a stationary boundary sitting overhead. Guidance does have this front pulling away from the Stateline by mid to late morning, allowing clouds to give way to a vast amount of sunshine. Winds at first will be out of the north-northeast.

But as the day carries on, we’ll see our winds change to the west and southwest, pushing temperatures back into the mid to upper 50s. In other words, another perfect day for recess and a perfect day for you to head outside. Conditions remain quiet for the evening drive home and for the overnight hours tonight, with temperatures falling into the upper 30s.

Late-Week Rain Chances:

Wednesday featured just as much beautiful sunshine. However, winds are expected to become more organized out of the southwest, allowing temperatures to soar into the mid to upper 60s. Comparing that to our average high for March 16th, that lands between 15° to 20° above average. It’s not until St. Patrick’s Day that we see our next chance for rain move in. It all starts with a frontal boundary which may bring a few scattered sprinkles and light showers into the afternoon.

However, it still appears that our best rain chances will hold off until Thursday evening and Thursday night as a strengthening system slides across the Midwest. By the time we’re jumping into the early stages of Friday, colder air will begin to wrap in on the system’s back side, allowing for a brief window for mixed precipitation. Temperatures briefly cool-down for Friday before returning to the 50s and 60s for the upcoming weekend.