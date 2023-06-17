Sunny Saturday:

Friday morning’s cloud cover thinned out to sun-filled skies, resulting in a extremely comfortable end to the work week. Father’s Day weekend kicks off with just as much sunshine thanks to high pressure sitting over the Great Lakes.

This, along with today’s light east to southeasterly wind will help temperatures climb back above mid-June standards, with most peaking in the low 80s. Despite the small uptick in our temperatures, humidity remains comfortable.

Father’s Day:

Our lone rain opportunity over the next 7 days comes Sunday evening as a weak low-pressure system slides across southern Illinois. This will increase our cloud cover into the afternoon, with a chance for a few spotty showers arriving later on in the day. Forecast models continue to keep the highest coverage west of the Mississippi River, but a few isolated showers remain possibly into Sunday evening. Highs will continue to trend upward in the mid 80s.

Feeling Summer-Like:

We officially make the jump into summer Wednesday morning at 9:57AM CDT, and boy will it ever feel like summer. A “blocking” ridge of high pressure will set up over the central U.S early next week, resulting in a jump in our temperatures and humidity.

Highs Monday through Wednesday are set to peak in the upper 80s, with low 90s more than likely both Thursday and Friday. Not only will this ridge make it feel a bit more like summer, but it will also do it’s job in “blocking” any chance for rain during this stretch.

It’s possible we may see a better shot at some rainfall sometime next weekend. But with it being 6 to 7 days out, the forecast will likely change.