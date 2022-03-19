After the fairly consistent rain over the last couple days, we are finally seeing the end to the rain and the beginning to the sunshine! Now that the rain is over, we can break down some of the statistics with it. The Rockford Airport recorded 0.62″ of rain, which brings our monthly total to 1.06″, but that is still 0.32″ short from where we should be. Likewise, we are nearly 2″ short on our yearly rainfall totals.

No more rain is expected tonight once those lingering showers move out. But we will have a chance for some patchy fog to develop with the moisture still hanging around at the surface from all of the rain. Skies will continue to clear through the night with light winds.

Tomorrow, temperatures rebound into the 60s very quickly for the first official day of Spring! We will see lots of sunshine and light winds. This is my pick day of the week to get out and enjoy the nice weather!

After the warm up Sunday, we will have another warm day in the 60s for Monday. But the pattern shifts again for Tuesday, as a big through in the jet stream begins to slide in. This will bring us some wet weather again for the middle of next week.

This system working in looks to take a similar track as the current one impacting us, brining us rain showers for most of the day Tuesday and Wednesday before the chance for some mixed precipitation into Thursday. This is still more than a few days out, but something to watch going into next week.

The rest of the week is looking to continue the up and down pattern for the weather, with a dry and cool period for the end of the week into next weekend.

For more details on the forecast, watch this video clip from the 6PM newscast.