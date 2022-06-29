Sunny Stretch Continues:

As my weather director back in college always liked to say, “big bubble, no trouble”. That’s the perfect way to describe the weather here in the Stateline the past few days as a massive high pressure system has kept things under control. Despite the fact that a few storms from the northwest tracked into the region overnight, this quiet weather pattern is expected to stick around into the middle of the work week.

Sun-filled skies are expected from start to finish, with highs climbing into the upper 80s. So, we end up a little warmer than the past few days. However, dew point temperatures remain comfortable, in the upper 50s and low 60s. Conditions remain quiet for the overnight hours, with a bit of a southwesterly wind kicking up by sunrise. The combination of this gusty warm wind and low relative humidity may bring an elevated fire risk for Thursday afternoon.

Fire Danger Thursday:

If you can, limit or postpone any plans to burn until the 4th of July weekend. Winds at times could gust up to 30-35 mph, allowing any uncontrolled fire to quickly spread and become a big issue. Ahead of a weak cold front, temperatures for most peak in the lower 90s under a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Along with the jump in temperatures comes a small jump in humidity. Thankfully, nothing too significant.

Warmth Quick to Return:

This cold front looks to arrive late Thursday night into early Friday morning, bringing with it our next shot at some rainfall. Showers and storms are likely to be scattered in nature, with accumulations remaining on the lighter side. Behind the frontal passage, temperatures fall by a few degrees, with highs peaking in the lower 80s.This cool-down is brief as warmer flow will be quick to return over the holiday weekend.

Under plenty of sunshine, highs top out in the upper 80s both Saturday and Sunday. The one thing we’ll have to keep an eye on for the 4th of July itself is the placement of a frontal boundary. Storm chances as of this morning remain low. However, there’s still plenty of time for the forecast to change.