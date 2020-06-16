Sunny Stretch Continues

Excessive cloud cover has been hard pressed to find lately as our skies the last five days have been mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Tuesday makes it six days in a row where we’ve had more sunshine than cloud cover. High pressure overhead will keep the clouds at bay for at least one more day, Wednesday, before we see a little more cloud cover move in thanks to a slight increase in moisture Thursday.

Shifting winds to the south Wednesday and Thursday will allow temperatures to warm into the upper 80s, to near 90 degrees, with a gradual increase in moisture. The sunny stretch comes to an end by Friday as cloud cover increases ahead of a cold front forecast to move through Friday evening. More clouds than sun expected over the weekend as a more unsettled weather pattern develops. So, soak up the sun while we’ve got it!

