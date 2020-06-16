Sunny Stretch Continues

Monday wraps up under mostly clear skies and very comfortable temperatures, currently in the mid 70s but expected to dip into the low 50s for the start of Tuesday. With only a few clouds around on Tuesday and more of southerly wind, highs area wide Tuesday afternoon should warm into the low to mid 80s. Dew point temperatures will remain in the 50s, so low levels of humidity are expected for the afternoon. Lots of sinking air throughout the atmosphere thanks to blocking high pressure over the Great Lakes and Midwest will keep the rain chance at bay through at least Thursday night, at the earlier, but most likely not until Friday and Saturday.

It's nice to have the dry, sunny afternoons but this time of year we actually need about an inch of rain per week, especially now that we are getting into the heart of growing season. Corn and soybean crops thrive in temperatures in the 80s and 90s, but also need the rain. So far for the month of June we've had a little over two inches of rainfall, with the heaviest occurring back on the 10th. Skies will remain dry through Thursday afternoon with only a slight chance for showers Thursday night. An incoming trough (low pressure) Friday afternoon will increase the chance for rain and thunderstorms Friday and Saturday, possibly lingering into Sunday afternoon.