Temperatures Saturday made it up into the mid and upper 80s under plenty of sunshine for the afternoon. A few clouds moves through later into the evening with an outflow boundary from some earlier rain showers North of the area.

Overnight tonight, skies continue to clear allowing us to reach into the low 60s for the overnight low. This isn’t quite as cold as the night before when we reached 55° Friday night into Saturday morning, but it will feel a bit cooler.

Tomorrow, we are quick to rebound, seeing temperatures reach the upper 80s by the afternoon. Plenty of sunshine also keeps us feeling warmer, but dew points remain a bit lower in the 50s and 60s.

Either today or Sunday will be the safest options to get any outdoor plans in, as rain chances begin to move in for the afternoon on Monday the 4th. Temperatures are also quick to build up into the 80s, reaching that mark early in the day. It will feel quite humid as well, with dew points nearing the 70s.

Here is a look at what radar COULD look like Monday evening, with scattered rain chances becoming a bit more widespread for the evening. The forecast still has time to change, but the main takeaway for now is to keep updated on the forecast through Monday evening.

There threat for severe weather is also present, with the Storm Prediction Center issuing a Marginal Risk (level 1/5) for the entire Stateline Monday afternoon and evening. You will definitely want to remain weather aware during this time.

Our more active pattern continues through the rest of the week as high pressure sets up out West, pushing storm clusters up and over the high pressure before dipping South through the Ohio Valley and through the Stateline.

Rain chances and warmer weather remains with us through much of next week, before we begin to dry out and cool down into next weekend.