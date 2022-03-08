Sun-filled Tuesday:

Ahead of the sunshine that lies ahead, Tuesday does begin with a bit of chill. Under mostly clear skies, temperatures are sitting 10° to 20° cooler compared to the temperatures felt Monday morning. Before you take that first step out the door, it would be wise to put on an extra layer or two. Otherwise, have those sunglasses on hand as well as the Stateline will see wall-to-wall sunshine after the sun rises.

With ridging moving in both higher up in the atmosphere and at the surface, the sun will be shining from start to finish. That, along with an organized breeze out of the southwest, will help temperatures climb up to the 40-degree mark. Slight warmer than Monday yes.

But that afternoon breeze will also contribute to wind chill values in the 30s. A cold front sliding into the region from the northwest will bring a bit more cloud cover to the region overnight. Despite the increase in our cloud cover, this cold front won’t have much moisture to work with as it passes through. So, we’ll likely stay dry into Wednesday morning, with temperatures landing in the low 20s.

Switching Gears:

Wednesday will be another great late-winter day to be outside as high peak in the upper 30s under a mix of clouds and sunshine. Then our focus turns to our next storm system that’s slated to arrive during the evening hours Thursday, continuing through the early stages of Friday.

As of this morning, forecast models disagreed on the vast nature of the precipitation along with snowfall accumulations. But just know for now that the potential for snow is there and that slippery travel is possible for Friday morning’s commute. Once that system is out of our hair, temperatures are expected to plummet into the weekend as an extremely cold air-mass filters in from the Upper Midwest. This will limit highs to the upper 20s and low 30s for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Thankfully, this cool-down is short-lived as we look to bounce back into the 40s by early next week.