Pleasant Stretch:

Temperatures have rebounded quite nicely following the rather bitterly cold stretch we had during the mid portions of the month. In fact, yesterday marked the fourth straight day in which the Rockford International Airport registered a high temperature in the 50s. Thankfully, another warm and tranquil day lies ahead for the start of the weekend, which is great news for anybody who plans to travel back home, put up holiday lights, or attend any local holiday festivities.

Stroll on State:

Speaking of holiday festivities, we’ve got Stroll on State happening this afternoon. After a chilly start to our Saturday, plenty of sun and an increasing southwest breeze will help temperatures soar into the 50s by the time things get underway.

Moisture will slowly increase late in the day as our next storm system lifts out of the southern plains and moves into the Midwest states. This will result in an increase in cloud cover towards the late afternoon and early evening time-frame. Despite having a mostly cloudy sky overhead, rain chances will continue to hold off, meaning the tree lighting ceremony and the fireworks show should go as planned with no interruptions from mother nature.

Rainy, Raw Sunday:

Sunday will be more of an inside day. But if you plan to go to church or plan to be out and about, have the rain gear with you. Scattered rain showers will be a decent bet, especially during the first half of the day. With a chilly north to northeast wind in place, temperatures will slowly fall into the 30s as we roll into the afternoon hours. This will be cool enough for a few of Sunday’s rain showers to feature a few mixed snowflakes.

Next Week’s Cold Snap:

All in all, rainfall amounts will range from just a few hundredths of an inch, up to a quarter of an inch. Higher amounts are expected south of I-88. As the storm system ejects into the Ohio Valley and the Great Lakes, drying will take place Sunday night into Monday morning.

Southwest flow quickly returns, allowing highs to bounce back into the mid 40s. Ahead of our next cold front, high temperatures on Tuesday will peak in the mid to upper 50s. But next week’s quick warm up will be followed by a rather quick cool-down. As cold air sweeps into the western Great Lakes, temperatures Wednesday and Thursday only look to peak in the lower 30s. From what forecast models showed this morning, next week’s cool-down will be brief. Highs aim to climb back above-average by Friday afternoon.