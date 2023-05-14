It was a cooler day on this Mother’s Day, with highs only reaching the low-60s throughout the day. Many of those were reached early in the morning, with afternoon temperatures closer to the 50s.

Rain showers moved through the Stateline throughout the day as well, with many spots across Jo Daviess, Carroll, Whiteside, and Western Ogle/Lee Counties picking up over a half-inch of rain! To the Northeast, many other spots received nearly a quarter inch of rain!

A few spotty showers are possible tonight, but the bulk of the rain has already moved out as of 10PM. Temperatures will not fall too much further but will reach back to the upper-40s despite the cloud cover.

Tomorrow, temperatures return to the low 70s, with a few breaks in the clouds during the afternoon. Winds will be much lighter as high pressure begins to move in.

Tuesday looks to be an even warmer day for the afternoon, with highs reaching the upper 70s. However, a cold front paired with a lake breeze will slide in from the Northeast later into the evening. The exact timing and strength of this front is yet to be determined, but we could see temperatures drop dramatically before sunset Tuesday. While the temperature drop will be significant, we will not see any widespread rain from this frontal passage. That being said, few sprinkles are possible.

After Tuesday night’s cold front, high pressure settles in, keeping our skies very clear for Wednesday. However, the high pressure to the North will keep the cooler air mass in place, limiting highs to the upper 60s and low 70s.

High pressure moves out Thursday, and our next system moves in. A more commonly oriented cold front will bring our next rain chances Thursday evening into Friday morning.

High pressure will keep us sunny and warm for a few days more, as we hold onto the 70s for most of the week ahead. We will see additional chances for rain with the next system Thursday and Friday before clearing out again next weekend.