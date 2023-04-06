Skies were filled with plenty of sunshine Thursday afternoon, warming temperatures into the upper 40s and low 50s. Winds were a bit on the breezy side, however, holding chills just a few degrees cooler. Winds will gradually ease following sunset, turning light after Midnight. Overnight lows will once again cool down into the upper 20s.

High pressure remains the dominant weather feature through Easter weekend, warming temperatures each day. Highs on Friday will rise to the upper 50s, low 60s on Saturday, and upper 60s on Sunday. We may see a little more cloud cover as a warm front lingers over the Midwest Friday and Saturday, but conditions are expected to remain dry. Cloud cover may continue to increase Sunday ahead of a cold front that’ll sweep through southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois Monday afternoon.

Moisture is fairly limited with the front, so outside of a brief passing shower Monday, skies will remain dry. Temperatures on Monday will warm to the upper 60s. A strong ridge of high pressure moving through the Plains and Midwest next week will help warm temperatures into the mid and upper 70s beginning next Tuesday. It’s likely that warmth will last through next weekend, possibly coming close to 80 degrees! The pattern looks to change, though, during the following week as temperatures look to settle closer to where they should be (low 60s) by the middle of the month.