Sunshine Follows Weekend Winter Storm, Next Snow Chance Arrives Thursday

This past weekend’s winter storm did not disappoint one bit, bringing a very snowy end to January. Between Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon, much of the Stateline picked up a whopping 4″-8″ of snow, with higher totals around the southern half of Lake Michigan Rockford’s 6.8″ of snow boosted our monthly total for January to 16.2″, landing us exactly 6 inches above average. Thankfully, the beginning of the work week features a breath of fresh air, as a quiet weather pattern works it’s way in.

Although we saw the conclusion of the winter storm late Sunday evening, small impacts could be felt Monday morning. Winds behind the low remain out of the north and northwest, which could blow some of that fresh snow across east-west roadways. Just be sure to use extra caution if traveling in open areas. As an area of high pressure approaches from the northwest, Monday morning’s clouds will give way to more sunshine by the afternoon. Highs will climb toward the 30° mark but may fall short in a few spots. The best chance to see sunshine appears to be Tuesday as cloud cover looks to be be less frequent. Wednesday won’t be as sunny but there is still potential early on ahead of our next system late arrives late Wednesday night.

I don’t know about you, but having two winter storms in one week can be a little much. Well you may want to close your ears for what I am about to say, but models have been consistent with tracking a third system in late Wednesday night into Thursday. But, there is good news with this system. This time around, it looks like this system wraps in a bit more warm air with it. This is likely to result in a small period of a wintry mix, before it changes over to a chilly rain throughout the afternoon. As temperatures cool off late Thursday, models do depict a transition to light snow. Thankfully, we’re not talking about the potential for the snow totals we saw over the weekend. But it will be enough for you to take extra caution when traveling home later on in the day.