Feeling September-Like:

Stepping out the door this morning, you wouldn’t think it’s November 6th. In fact, it feels more like a mid-September morning as temperatures are sitting comfortably in the low to mid 50s.

Early Week Fronts:

This rather warm start to our Monday is a sign for things to come as temperatures will quickly surge into the upper 60s this afternoon. Compared to early-November standards, our forecast high of 68° comes in 16° above average.

While the day also kicks off with plenty of clouds and a few sprinkles, improvements will gradually filter in as we approach lunchtime! Skies remain partly cloudy overnight into Tuesday, with temperatures falling into the upper 30s.

Thanks to a pair of cold front passing through over the next 24 hours, Tuesday won’t be as warm. Expect highs to fall back into the low 50s, with clouds increasing late.

Wednesday’s System:

From there, forecast models bring in our next storm system Wednesday afternoon.

Overall, the track of the storm system and it’s warm front remain to our south, keeping us in a cooler flow regime. However, it does seem that the low will track close enough to where highs will near the 60° mark. Moisture streaming in ahead of the Wednesday’s system will result in increasing shower chances into the afternoon.

A rumble of thunder or two is also on the table. High pressure settles in following Wednesday’s rain chances, keeping things fairly quiet into Veterans Day weekend. Highs roll back a bit, landing on either side of the 50° mark during this stretch.