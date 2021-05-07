Sunshine Kicks Off Mother’s Day Weekend, Rain Chances Quick to Follow

Cold Front Early:

Before we dive into what we can expect for Mother’s Day weekend, welcome to Friday everyone! If you remember from yesterday, we discussed the end of the work week would kick off with a sneaky cold front. Well, the cold front has arrived, and it has brought along a few sprinkles and showers for the ride. Thankfully, these showers will be brief, quickly moving out by the mid-morning hours. If you’re heading out early this morning, be sure to have a jacket or a sweatshirt on. Under partly to mostly cloudy skies, temperatures for most are starting out in the low 40s. But once you pull out of the driveway, you shouldn’t have any issues getting to your destination.

Breezy Afternoon:

Guidance showed this cold front fully sliding through our neck of the woods by mid-morning, with a dry, but breezy afternoon to follow it’s passage. Northwest winds behind the front increase into the mid-day hours, and have the potential to gust up to 25 to 30 mph, especially between 12PM and 4PM. If you have any lightweight objects in your yard, be sure to bring them inside or secure them.

By the time the evening commute rolls around, these winds will quiet down significantly. That, along with skies clearing out, will create the perfect environment for radiational cooling to take place, dropping temperatures into the mid 30s by Saturday morning. What does this entail? You guessed it! The potential for frost. Be ready to cover up the plants if necessary because of the chilly conditions.

Mother’s Day Weekend:

Sunshine kicks off Mother’s Day weekend, with rain chances quickly moving in as early as Saturday evening. As our next system dives to the west and southwest of the region, clouds will be on the increase Saturday afternoon, leading to a slight chance for a late-day shower or two. However, shower chances really start to ramp up overnight and into Mother’s Day morning. We likely won’t see heavier rain or a chance for thunderstorms, but plan on steady light rain by Sunday morning.

As I mentioned yesterday, any shift to the north in regards to the track of this weekend’s system will help push the heavier totals northward. Models were still in disagreement on the track of the system, with one slightly more south than the other. But it’s definitely something we’ll have to keep an eye on this evening and into Saturday morning. The weather looks to slowly dry out from there, with sunshine returning for the start of next week.