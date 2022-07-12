Cooling Down A Bit:

Once the first round of showers and thunderstorms came to a close, Monday turned out to be a warm, and humid day with highs in the upper 80s.

Thankfully, the cold front that came through during the late afternoon and evening hours marked the beginning of a more comfortable weather pattern. One that has the intention of sticking around into the end of the work week.

Tuesday kicks off with plenty of sunshine, with a few clouds building in during the afternoon. The cooler northwesterly wind left behind by yesterday’s frontal passage will bring our high temperatures and humidity levels down to much more comfortable levels.

Winds will ease up as we head into tonight, but remain out of the northwest. Under a mostly clear skies, lows look to end up in the lower 60s.

Nothing But Sunshine

Guidance then shows a secondary cold front working it’s way in from the north early Wednesday morning. Winds as of a result will tilt more to the north, which will shave off a few more degrees from our afternoon highs. If you think today and tomorrow sound fantastic, just wait till Thursday. High pressure settles in behind Wednesday’s cold front, allowing sun-filled skies from start to finish.

July’s Full Moon:

One important event occurring during this lovely stretch of weather is July’s full moon! Officially, the moon will be full Wednesday at 1:38 PM CDT, and will be at its biggest and brightest when it rises above the horizon Wednesday night.

Locally, viewing conditions will be excellent as the area of high pressure mentioned earlier in this post will keep our skies clear. Fun fact! This month’s edition of the full moon is known as the full “Buck Moon” as bucks are in the process of growing their antlers at this point in the year. It is also known as the full “Thunder Moon” due to high occurrence of thunderstorm activity during the month.