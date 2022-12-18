After nearly a two week stretch of cloudy, dreary and cold December days, the sunshine FINALLY returns for many Sunday afternoon, but it may not return completely for all.

High pressure moving through the Plains Sunday morning will continue the trek east, pushing the pesky low-pressure system that has been lingering across the Great Lakes further away from the Stateline. Drier air also moving in will help get rid of any lingering moisture, working to clear skies mid-morning. The clearing will take place from west to east but may not entirely clear northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin, especially for locations east and north of Rockford. For those areas, skies may end up with more cloud cover than sunshine.

Temperatures have dropped where the skies are clearing as a blustery west wind has pushed wind chill values down below zero. The chill is expected to last through the day with high temperatures only warming to the low 20s. Wind chills will remain in the low teens. Winds will ease a bit Sunday night allowing temperatures to fall to right around 10 degrees. Temperatures Monday will rise into the mid 20s as cloud cover moves back.

A weak upper-level disturbance moving through late in the day will help bring back the cloud cover during the afternoon and evening, along with bringing in another rough of light snow Monday evening and overnight. Accumulations will remain light, a dusting to an inch, adding on to the current snow cover we currently have from the last few days. Slippery conditions are possible with the snow Monday night and Tuesday morning.