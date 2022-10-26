After a dreary day Tuesday with mist and showers continuing through the day, we head for a much drier pattern again. Wednesday some sunshine allowed our temperatures to reach the mid 50s, right about where we should be for this time of year.

If you like warmer weather, the weekend and early this week was enjoyable with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and even the 80 we hit on Saturday which was our warmest temperature recorded all month. However, temperatures have gradually cooled back to normal today.

Clouds will increase through the overnight hours but depending how fast they clear out early Thursday morning as our winds calm down, we could see some patchy fog. Nighttime lows will dip into the mid 30s Wednesday night. Thursday temperatures will be right near normal again with daytime highs approaching the mid to upper 50s.

Winds are a little bit of a factor across the Stateline with gusts around 20-25mph Wednesday afternoon, but the good news is we will see them calm overnight. Thursday winds could gust up to 15mph, but overall, much better compared to the last several days. Winds as we head into the weekend and even Halloween should not be that breezy.

The next chance of rain will hold off until the second half of Sunday. This weekend looks good again, just not as warm compared to last weekend. The best chance of rain will come later next week. Our weather pattern could turn active as we head into the first part of November as we are seeing a rise in the precipitation outlook for early November.

Friday temperatures will be in the upper 50s, with a few areas likely reaching the 60-degree mark. For the weekend we are back to slightly above normal temperatures as afternoon highs look to reach the lower to mid 60s. Warmer air will stick around through at least the beginning to middle portions of next week.