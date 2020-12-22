Sunshine, Mild Temperatures Return Ahead of Wednesday’s Arctic Front

The beginning of meteorological winter has been a mild one to say the least, as 17 of December’s 21 days have come in above average. Temperatures will remain mild into the middle of the work week, before a strong arctic front sends temperatures crashing just in time for the Christmas holiday.

Thanks to an expansive area of high pressure over the southern plains, those stubborn clouds from last night slowly gave way to clear skies this morning. With that being said, yesterday’s warmth was allowed to escape back into the atmosphere, allowing for a cooler start. For those who left early on this morning, temps fell into the low to mid 20s in most spots, with wind chills in the teens. I’d definitely suggest putting on an extra layer or two before taking my first steps out the door. But once again, we’ll see a chilly December morning give way to an afternoon with a more November-like feel.

Similar to yesterday, winds are expected to increase into the afternoon. But this time around, they will be out of the south-southeast, and won’t be as gusty. That same high pressure system will keep the atmosphere dry for our Tuesday, with a mix of clouds and sunshine. As gusts approach 20-25 mph, high temperatures will soar back into the low to mid 40s, which is still considered well above average for this time of year. If you look farther to northwest, you can see our next system currently in it’s developing stages. That system will bring a “day of transition” on Wednesday, as we replace these seasonably warm temperatures with well-below average temperatures.

Before we dive into the bitter cold that is set to arrive for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, rainy and windier times lie ahead. Hi-res models continue to show a few scattered showers sliding in early Wednesday morning, followed by a narrow band of steadier rain showers that is set to come through during the early to mid afternoon hours. So it goes without saying that having the rain gear on hand wouldn’t be a bad idea. This band of narrow showers will likely be accompanied by strong winds, as the pressure at the surface tightens up. Remember how strong winds were Monday afternoon? Similar winds will be felt into Wednesday evening, as gusts are likely to top out near 40 mph. Those gusty winds usher in a much colder air-mass that will send temperatures plunging into Christmas Eve. However, the coldest air won’t be felt until Christmas morning, as lows drop into the single-digits.

If you remember last year, the Christmas holiday ended up being the warmest on record for the Rockford area as highs climbed into the upper 50s. To put how warm it was into perspective, this meteorologist was in shorts walking the bike path near the Nicholas Conservatory. Yeah, much different story this year. Thanks to the passage of this strong arctic front Wednesday, high temperatures this time around on Christmas will end up 35°-40° cooler, in the low 20s. Wind chills on Christmas morning will be well-below zero, in the range of -5° to -15°. Santa might need to pack his extra fuzzy coat for when he approaches the Stateline.