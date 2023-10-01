Temperatures both Saturday and Sunday warmed into the into the middle 80s, 86 degrees to be exact. Highs across the Stateline ranged from the mid to upper 80s, with the 90s not too far away! This type of warmth is more typical for the middle to end of July rather than the beginning of October. The average high for the start of October is 69 degrees.

Full sunshine both days helped to give temperatures quite the boost this weekend, and with sunny skies expected for Monday and most of Tuesday temperatures are expected to warm again into the middle to upper 80s.

The sunshine will fade, however, as a series of cold fronts move through the Midwest. The first one is set to move in during the day Wednesday. This will bring us a chance for a few showers, perhaps an embedded thunderstorm, during the afternoon and evening. As the front passes early Thursday skies will begin to clear as winds increase from the west. The majority of Thursday will be dry, but cooler, with highs in the low 70s. We’ll likely see some cloud cover as well.

The second cold front sweeps through Friday and this will be the push of cold air that is set to brings highs into the upper 50s and low 60s Friday and Saturday! With the colder air overhead Friday a few spotty showers will be possible. Winds will also increase from the northwest giving the afternoon a rather blustery feel. A rebound in temperatures back near average – upper 60s – can be expected for the end of the upcoming weekend.