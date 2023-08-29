Skies were quick to turn partly cloudy Tuesday afternoon following a weak surface trough (elongated area of low pressure) that moved through earlier in the day. We did see a few very isolated showers, but most locations remained dry.

A cold front moving in Tuesday evening will clear skies leading to temperatures dipping into the low 50s overnight. Winds will also turn light, shifting around to the northeast. We get a little taste of Fall Wednesday as high temperatures top out in the mid-70s. Shifting winds to the south through the end of the week will bring a warm-up into the holiday weekend.

High pressure this week leaves us with plenty of dry, sinking air as sunshine dominates our skies throughout the week. In fact, this could be one of the sunniest stretches of weather we’ve experienced this summer season. Temperatures will gradually warm, reaching back into the low to mid 80s by Friday. Upper 80s/low 90s are in the forecast for Saturday with the low to mid 90s beginning Sunday and lasting into at least early next week. This means a rather warm Labor Day weekend.