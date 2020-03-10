Sunshine Returns Ahead of Wednesday’s Rain Chances

Yesterday was a soggy start to our work week as a few spots across the Stateline ended up with over an inch of rainfall. That includes the Rockford International Airport, which observed a total of 1.28″ before the clock struck midnight last night. This total now stands as the new daily record for March 9th, eclipsing the old record of 1.00″ set all the way back in 1946. This also stands as the highest daily total of 2020 so far. Fortunately, we will see a break from this active pattern today as drier and much sunnier conditions are ahead.

Behind yesterday’s rain-maker, a deck of low clouds has been left behind which led to the cloudy start we saw this morning. For those that were wanting to see the “Worm Moon” (March’s full moon) last night, cloud cover made it pretty tough to get a great view of it. Thankfully, these clouds won’t be sticking around for much longer. An elongated area of high pressure sitting over the Nebraska, Missouri, and Iowa border is going to help clear conditions out leading to plenty of sunshine later in the afternoon. In addition to the sunshine, winds won’t be a problem as they look to also slowly die down by this afternoon. Despite the passage of a cold front, highs are going to be similar to what they were on Monday, with most areas topping out at near 50°.

Although today is going to be dry and sunny, I wouldn’t put away the rain gear just yet. A system currently moving through the Upper Midwest this morning is going to increase cloud cover after sunset. Northeasterly winds this evening will tilt more to the southeast ahead of this system, not only pulling in more clouds, but more moisture. Another round of rain looks likely overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Light rain looks to begin after midnight, becoming a bit more widespread during the predawn hours. Areas that end up with temperatures closer to the freezing mark could experience a couple of snowflakes mixing in. However, this event should mostly be a light rain event. Despite the threat for rain, this system is also quick to move on out of the Stateline. While Wednesday morning may start with a few rain showers, the rest of the day will feature mostly cloudy skies. Model guidance suggests generally less than a quarter of an inch through Wednesday, with most areas receiving even less than that.