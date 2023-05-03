Temperatures Wednesday morning are cool, below normal, in the mid-30s in most Stateline areas. We are going to see temperatures warm back up into the lower 60s Wednesday afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Clouds will increase Wednesday evening into Thursday morning but then decrease again tomorrow. Wind gusts this afternoon will be around 15-20 mph. Temperatures Wednesday night are going to be in the upper 30s under partly cloudy skies. Winds will only be around 5 mph.

The beautiful above normal temperatures make a return Thursday, we will be back into the lower 70s! Temperatures will stay mild, slightly above normal for Cinco de Mayo and into the next several days as well. The first half of the weekend looks dry with temperatures in the lower 70s but by Sunday we could be tracking a few showers and even storms, but temperatures will warm into the mid 70s.

There is still a slight chance of precipitation Friday into early Saturday but the best chance at widespread rain across the Stateline will be Sunday/Monday. We could even see some isolated thunderstorms during that time frame late in the weekend early next week as well. Enjoy the drier and warmer pattern the next few days.