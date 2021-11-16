Sunshine Returns Briefly Ahead of Wednesday’s Rain Chances

Cold Monday:

Just when you think we couldn’t get any colder than this past weekend, Monday comes in at a chilly high of 34-degrees. This marks the coldest day at the Rockford International Airport since the beginning of meteorological spring which was back on March 1st. Yeah, let that sink in. While the chill does linger into the early stages of our Tuesday, brief improvements in the temperature department are set to arrive by the time we’re heading into the afternoon.

Warmer, Snow-Less Tuesday:

The second half of November begins on a mostly cloudy but chilly note, as temperatures are sitting on either side of the 30-degree mark. As the day progresses, skies will quickly turn partly cloudy, with winds increasing out of the southeast. The combination of the mixed sunshine and gusty winds will finally push our daily highs out of the 30s and back into the 50s.

Following the conclusion of the evening commute, skies are expected to cloud over in response to the approach of our next storm system. One that will bring us rain chances for the early stages of Wednesday, and one that will bring big changes in the temperature department for the second half of the work week.

Showers Return Wednesday

Before you head to bed this evening, make sure to place your rain gear in a spot where it will be easily accessible for Wednesday morning. Rain chances look to begin right around the midnight hour tonight, mainly in a widely scattered fashion. As more moisture streams into the Stateline, our rain chances will then become a bit more widespread ahead of the morning commute. While impacts to the morning commute aren’t anticipated, I would still give yourself a few extra minutes for travel as roads will be a bit wet.

Once the cold front slides through, showers will slowly begin to taper off, leaving us with a mostly cloudy sky for the rest of our Wednesday. Although we do see conditions quickly dry out, the cold air that rushes in behind Wednesday’s frontal passage will quickly drop temperatures into Thursday. Overnight lows are expected to drop into the low 20s, with highs only peaking in the upper 30s Thursday afternoon. More of the same can be expected for Friday, with a few more clouds sliding in late in the day.