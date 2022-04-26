Remaining Cool:

Even though it was windy this past weekend, we got in on a little taste of summer with high temps peaking in the 70s and 80s. However, a pair of strong cold fronts brought us back to reality as highs yesterday barely made it out of the 40s. To compare, Monday’s high of 50-degrees is typically what we feel in late-March, not as we’re jumping into May. More of the same can be expected moving forward as this cooler-than-average pattern is set to last into weeks end.

Temperatures to start will all depend on how quick last night’s cloud cover is to clear the region. If we are able to clear before sunrise, I could see temperatures falling into the low 30s. However, if we don’t manage to clear out, morning lows will only be able to fall into the mid to upper 30s. Regardless of how far down we go into the 30s, you’re going to want to put on an extra layer or two before you head out the door.

Clearing skies is the name of the game for Tuesday as an area of high pressure settles over the midsection of the United States. Sunglasses will also come in handy, especially for those heading to lunch or heading home late today as a good amount of sun is expected this afternoon. Despite the increase in sunshine, winds will become breezy out of the west-northwest, limiting highs to the lower 50s.

Rain Chances Ahead:

Following a quiet evening, clouds will increase late in the night, resulting in a more cloudy Wednesday. With winds coming off of Lake Michigan, highs will struggle to get out of the 40s.

While Wednesday does provide an opportunity for a few sprinkles and light afternoon showers, a better shot at rain arrives Thursday. Temperatures finally climb closer to average by Friday and the weekend, peaking in the lower 60s. However, our weather pattern remains quite active as rain chances extend into the weekend.