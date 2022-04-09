Saturday Sunshine:

What a difference 24 hours makes huh? Yesterday, the Stateline was dealing with a scattered round of snow showers. Today, we were subjected to plenty of beautiful sunshine with high temperatures climbing into the low 50s. I hope you were able to get outside and enjoy it. If not, don’t worry. This break from last week’s active and unsettled weather pattern is set to continue into our Sunday.

Warmer Sunday:

Temperatures Sunday will end up nearly 15 degrees warmer than today, with highs peaking around the 60-degree mark. Plenty of sunshine is expected, especially during the early stages, as a ridge of high pressure moves over the region. However, unlike this afternoon, Sunday will feature a bit of a wind.

Winds will generally be out of the southeast, gusting up to 35 to 40 mph at times. As we inch into the evening hours, clouds are expected to gather up as our next storm system swings into the Midwest. Not too far behind will be out next chance for rain.

Rain Chances Return:

Guidance does show a round of scattered showers moving in Sunday night, with chances continuing into the early stages of Monday. Now, it’s safe to say that Monday will not be a complete washout as dry hours are likely. Despite the fact that the warm front is still to our south, highs once again will peak in the low 60s.

Tuesday will be pretty much a carbon copy of Monday with the rain/thunderstorm chances arriving with said warm front. The associated cold front is what we need to watch as it may bring the potential for severe thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night. Similar to how we forecast winter weather, we are still a few days out so the forecast could change. But for now, keep it in the back of your minds that severe thunderstorms are possible Wednesday.