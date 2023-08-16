More Sunshine:

While Wednesday won’t be a busy day weather-wise, it will be a busy day schedule-wise across the 815. Because not only does today feature the first day of the Winnebago County Fair, but it also marks the first day of school for some.

Which means it’s time to bring back the BUS STOP FORECAST! For those heading to school this morning, expect a quiet walk or drive in with temperatures sitting in the mid to upper 50s. Some may run into patchy fog during their travels.

Few Showers Overnight:

In a similar fashion to Tuesday, sunshine will dominate our skies thanks to a high pressure system sitting to our south. That, along with a organized southwest wind will bring highs up a few degrees, landing us in the low 80s.

All in all, a perfect start to the Winnebago County Fair. At the same time, a cold front to the northwest will spark up a few strong to severe storms Minnesota and Wisconsin. This is what we will have to watch as we get into the early stages of Thursday. Clouds increase after midnight, with the chance for a few showers and isolated thunderstorms arriving shortly after.

But just as quick as the chances arrive, they will be just as quick to leave, resulting in a decrease in cloud cover into mid-morning Thursday. Winds remain breezy, but this time out of the northwest. This will limit high temperatures to the upper 70s Thursday!