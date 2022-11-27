Skies were filled with plenty of cloud cover Sunday afternoon as low pressure moved through central Illinois. Light rain showers also occurred, but skies were able to dry out late in the day. Temperatures stayed in the low 40s with wind chills in the 30s throughout much of the afternoon.

Cloud cover has mostly cleared out, but there are some clouds filtering in from the southwest late Sunday evening. This will leave our skies partly cloudy during the overnight as temperatures fall to the middle 20s. It’s also likely that areas of fog will occur, especially with some linger low-level moisture and where the skies are a little more clear. There is already some shallow ground fog being reported in south-central Wisconsin.

After some of the fog clears Monday morning we should see a return of sunshine for the afternoon. Winds will turn back to the south warming temperatures into the middle 40s. Cloud cover comes back in Monday night ahead of a rather strong late Fall storm system that’ll bring snow showers from the central Plains, into the Midwest late Monday night and Tuesday. A warm front spreading north into Wisconsin will keep the Stateline in the warm sector, meaning temperatures Tuesday afternoon will warm back into the low to mid 50s. Skies will remain cloudy, however, as south winds – gusty at times – continue to pull moisture north. There may be a spotty shower or two, or areas of drizzle, throughout the afternoon but it does look like the daylight hours will remain mostly rain free.

A strong cold front will quickly march east pulling through northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin around Midnight Tuesday. Ahead of the front temperatures are likely to remain in the low 50s but fall quickly once the front passes. This means when you wake up Wednesday morning temperatures are most likely to start out in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Winds will remain strong throughout the afternoon Wednesday which will keep wind chills in the teens for much of the day. High pressure late Wednesday night and early Thursday will cause lows to fall into the teens. The winter-like chill will be short-lived, however, as temperatures are quick to warm back above average into next weekend.