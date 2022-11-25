November’s Snowiest Day:

Here’s a little Rockford weather history for you before we dive into the forecast. On this day back in 2018, an early season winter storm dumped 11.7″ of snow at the Rockford Airport. Personally, I will always remember this major winter storm for a few reasons. One, because of the blizzard conditions it brought to the Kansas City area which is where I lived at the time. And second, how much of that snow actually stuck around by the time I made the move to the Rockford area in early December.

To this day, this stands as November’s snowiest day on record, with the 9.5″ that fell on November 6-7, 1951 coming in behind it. Thankfully, a snow event of this magnitude isn’t in the cards for Black Friday or the near future. But as we’ve hinting at, a storm system lifting into the Midwest will bring us precipitation chances sometime over the upcoming weekend.

Sun-Filled Black Friday:

If you plan to head out for those deals early in the day, make sure to put on that thicker coat. Under clearing skies, temperatures have fallen into the low to mid 30s prior to sunrise. Unlike Thanksgiving, sunshine will dominate the skies over the Stateline from start to finish. Temperature-wise, most of our local airports should land in the upper 40s.

But I wouldn’t be surprised if one or two of our spots briefly touched the 50-degree mark. Not a bad way to end a rather pleasant and worry-free holiday week if you ask me. Clear skies are on tap for tonight, with temperatures falling back into the lower 30s.

Stroll on State Forecast:

Saturday also begins on a sun-filled note. That, along with a rather organized southwesterly wind will result in a 5th straight 50° day. In fact, those highs in the lower 50s would come at the time the Stroll on State Parade is set to commence. Also at that time, we’ll begin to see clouds gather up across the region as our next storm system approaches from the south-southwest.

Sunday’s Rainfall:

Forecast models increase our chance for rain as we jump into Saturday night. Rain then looks to be a decent bet for Sunday, especially during the early stages of the day. In addition to the rain, winds will become rather gusty by Sunday afternoon, with gusts ranging from 35 to 45 mph.

These winds will be out of the northwest, helping pull in a much cooler air-mass for not only Sunday but also for the start of next week. Expect highs to land closer to average in the lower 40s. However, bigger changes reside with a stronger frontal boundary that is expected to pass on through overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. Temperatures will tumble from the upper 40s and low 50s Tuesday to low to mid 30s. Overnight lows Wednesday night look to drop back into the teens. BRRRRR!