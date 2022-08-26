Sun-Filled Friday:

A dry, less muggy, and more sun-filled day follows Thursday’s frontal passage. After kicking off the day with a partly/mostly cloudy sky, clouds will gradually decrease into the mid-day. Northeasterly to northerly winds behind the front will bring both temperatures and dew point temperature down, with most of our local airports peaking in the upper 70s.

Football Is Back:

We’ll “hold” onto the nice weather into the evening hours, which is great news for those attending any of the high school football games. The only thing you may need to bring is a jacket as temps are expected to cool quickly once the sun sets. With high pressure in place overnight, skies remain mostly clear, with temps falling into the upper 50s. There may also be some patchy fog Saturday morning.

Weekend Outlook:

Saturday: Sun-filled morning giving way to a partly cloudy afternoon. Highs end up slightly warmer than today, with most in the lower 80s.

Sunday: Rain and t-storm chances return. Winds will tilt more out of the south-southwest following a warm front that slides through early in the day. In a similar fashion to Saturday, highs peak in the lower 80s.