Sunshine Returns Today, 50-Degree Stretch Begins Tomorrow

Historically Dry Month:

One would think after observing the 13th wettest October on record that the momentum would carry on into November right? Well, unfortunately mother nature had different plans for us. As we enter the final day of the month, Rockford’s monthly total rainfall sits at 0.38″, which places this November tied for second with 1976 for driest on record. With plenty of sunshine returning for Tuesday, it looks like this November will go down as one for the record books.

Sun-filled Tuesday:

Here’s a great way to sum up today’s forecast. If there was a day to pick out your Christmas tree, or put up the Christmas decorations, TODAY would be the day. Plenty of sunshine is expected from start to finish, with a few clouds mixing in from time to time.

Winds today won’t be much of an issue like the past couple of days. But with a westerly component in our winds, this will help push our temperatures closer to the 50-degree mark by this afternoon. Tonight begins with partly cloudy skies. However, clouds are expected to increase overnight yet another quick-moving system slides in from the Upper Midwest.

Mild Into December:

Similar to Monday’s system, this will bring us a light mix of sprinkles/light rain/light snow during the early stages of Wednesday. Conditions then look to dry out by mid-day, leaving the Stateline under a mostly cloudy sky. Despite the cloud cover, temperatures should have no issue cracking the 50-degree mark, especially with our winds being a bit breezy out of the southwest. Thursday features the peak of this upcoming warmth as a little more sunshine will bring our high temperatures into the upper 50s, landing almost 20-degrees above the normal high for December 2nd. Our next cool-down holds off until this upcoming weekend where highs will fall from the low 50s to the mid to upper 30s.