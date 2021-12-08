Sunshine Returns Today, Pattern Turns More Active for Thursday and Friday

It’s Been Awhile:

Winter was in full force on Tuesday. With a low of 9-degrees and a high of just 24-degrees, Tuesday not became the coldest day of the season thus far, and the coldest day in nearly 10 months. Similar to the many cold snaps we’ve experienced during the fall season, this one will also be short-lived.

Wednesday begins on a cloudy note, with sunshine quickly returning by the mid-day hours. Highs will jump from the low 20s Tuesday to the low 30s, which is still considered seasonably chilly for the December 8th time-frame. Tonight begins with a few passing clouds, with clouds and our surface winds increasing into the early stages of Thursday. This is all in response to our next weak disturbance that will bring a brief round of precipitation to the area.

Active Pattern Returns:

Guidance shows a scattered mix of light rain and snow sliding in shortly before sunrise. Chances then look to continue into the mid to late morning hours, with mostly cloudy skies being left behind for the afternoon hours. Despite the cloud cover, a decent southerly breeze will allow highs to surge even further. By Thursday afternoon, temperatures will top out in the low to mid 40s.

Friday’s System:

A second and stronger storm system will quickly develop behind Thursday’s weak disturbance, taking aim at the region for the late-day hours on Friday. Forecast models continue to show this low sweeping across the central plains, sliding south of the Stateline Friday night into Saturday. What starts off as a light mix of rain and snow will quickly transition to rain by Friday afternoon.

Winds will remain out of the south, which will allow temperatures to jump into the mid to possibly upper 40s. Early Saturday morning, a cold front is expected to pass on through, bringing a quick round of cold air from the northwest.

This will allow for a quick transition to light snow before chances come to an end by mid-late morning. Highs will fall a couple of degrees with most landing in the mid to upper 30s. Ridging aloft is expected to slide in behind Friday’s strong system, allowing an upward trend in our temperatures into next week. Sunday and Monday will feature highs in the mid to upper 50s, with 50s in the works for next Tuesday. In other words, the ups and downs continue as we enter the third week of December.