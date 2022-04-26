The National Weather Service has issued another Freeze Warning for Northern Illinois beginning at midnight, lasting until 7am Wednesday. Temperatures are forecast to fall into the upper 20s/lower 30s Tuesday night.

Cloud cover was thick Tuesday morning keeping temperatures cool, but with the return of sunshine most have warmed into the upper 40s. Despite the afternoon sunshine, breezy northwest winds have kept wind chills a few degrees cooler than the actual air temperature .

The forecast high for Tuesday will be 51 degrees in Rockford, but under a mostly clear sky temperatures will fall quickly once the sun sets, allowing the potential for some frost to form overnight. Make sure to bring any potted plants indoors or cover up anything outside that may be sensitive to freezing temperatures. Winds will increase out of the northwest up to 35mph Tuesday afternoon.

The next chance for rain looks to come Wednesday, but the better chance for widespread rain looks to hold off until the end of the week and weekend. Temperatures will rise closer to average after we get through the next few days.