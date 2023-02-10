We saw a lot more sunshine today, which I know was a welcomed sight for many. This will last for the next few days! The sunshine looked great on our SkyTrack cameras across the area this afternoon!

Clear skies tonight lead to temperatures falling off a bit, with many seeing lows in the teens. A few spots to the North and West could see lows a bit cooler, due to fresh snow cover from yesterday’s system.

In Rockford, expect lows in the upper teens under clear skies!

Tomorrow, the sunshine sticks around, helping to warm our temperatures into the low 40s for most. Winds will be a bit stronger out of the southwest, but it will still feel warm with the sunshine.

The warmer weather sticks with us through the week as well, with forecast highs anywhere from 10°-15° warmer than average for much of the week ahead!

While the system for the end of the week does bring cooler air for a brief time, the longer-term outlook from the Climate Prediction Center favors warmer than normal temperatures for much of the second half of February.

We do have rain chances to talk about soon, but not until primarily Tuesday. This rainy system is followed by a chance for wintry mix toward the end of the week. These systems could evolve quite a bit over the next few days, so stay tuned to the forecast, especially toward the end of next week!

Warmer weather and sunshine sticks with us for a bit longer, but we do have to keep an eye on the systems for the end of the week.