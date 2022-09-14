Big Difference:

Sunshine made a triumphant return to the Stateline on Tuesday thanks to all the sinking air supplied by a high pressure system over the Midwest.

In response to the sunshine, highs warmed nicely into the mid to upper 70s, which is right where we should be as we approach mid-September. While this sunny stretch is set to stick around for a few more days, the temperature department does undergo significant changes over the weekend.

More Sunshine Ahead:

If your plan is to head out before mid-morning, be sure to grab a light jacket and to give yourself a few extra minutes for travel. Temperatures to kick off this Wednesday are registering in the low 50s for most, with a spot or two in the upper 40s. As for the morning commute, patchy dense fog will be a possibility thanks to clear skies and very light surface winds overnight.

Once the fog lets up, the rest of the day will be filled with nothing but sunshine. Highs, because of today’s sunshine and light east-southeast wind, will end up on either side of the 80-degree mark. Slightly warmer compared to yesterday. With high pressure staying put, expect another mostly clear night, with temperatures falling into the upper 50s.

Weekend Pattern Change:

Forecast models remained consistent this morning, placing a warm front over the northern Great Lakes Friday into Saturday. This will help tilt our winds to the southwest both near the surface and in the low-levels of the atmosphere. As of a result, the filtration of warmer air will continue our stretch of 80-degree weather into early next week. We may even see a day or two where temperatures approach the 90-degree mark.

Looking back, it’s been quite some time since the northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin has seen temperatures in the 90s. You would have to go all the way back to August 6th where the Rockford International Airport peaked at 94-degrees. Along with the hike in temperatures does come an isolated chance for a few thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday.