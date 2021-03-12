Sunshine & Warm into the Weekend, Wintry Mix Chances Return Early Next Week

Windy Stretch:

To get to our Friday, we had to overcome a windy stretch of weather here at home. A few of our spots, both Wednesday and Thursday, registered a wind gust up to 40 mph. Thankfully, winds will be on the lighter side to conclude the work week, with above-average temperatures sticking around into the weekend.

Forecast:

As of Friday morning, we’re still feeling the affects of Thursday’s cold front, as temperatures heading out were slightly cooler. Temperatures this time around tanked into the upper 20s and low 30s. Before heading out, be sure to put on an extra layer or two to stay warm on your way to work, but don’t forget to grab your sunglasses. Sunshine will dominate the first half of our Friday, giving way to a few more clouds as the evening commute rolls around. With an area of high pressure located to our north-northwest, wind today will be light out of the northwest. This could keep a hint of chill in the air for those heading out this afternoon. Unlike Wednesday and Thursday, winds won’t be as strong, as top wind gusts Friday afternoon will only top out near 15 mph.

Weekend Outlook:

Before we set our clocks an hour ahead, high pressure will keep that sun shining into the first half of the weekend. Saturday begins on a chilly note, but temperatures are expected to rebound nicely into the low to mid 50s. Most of Sunday remains dry, with a few peeks of sunshine possible early in the day. Cloud cover is expected to increase quickly into the afternoon, ahead of light rain and wintry mix chances that arrive Sunday night. Winds into Sunday are expected to shift to the east-northeast, which will cool our highs down into the upper 40s.

Early Week Mix:

As moisture increases throughout the day, light rain showers look to move in late Sunday evening into Sunday night. As temperatures drop towards the freezing mark, I wouldn’t be surprised to see a few wet snowflakes mix in. All precipitation types appear possible early Monday, with freezing rain looking to be the least likely. However, I think road temperatures will be warm enough to where we won’t be dealing with slick spots. However, expect roads to be a little wet if you’re heading out for the morning commute. There is still time for things to change with this forecast. So stay up-to-date with the forecast. Meteorologist Kevin Doom will have the latest on what to expect tonight and Saturday evening.