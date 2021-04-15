Sunshine, Warmer Temps Round Out the Work Week, Big Changes Arrive Early Next Week

Chilly Wednesday:

We’re coming off the coldest day since April 1st, as high temperatures Wednesday afternoon failed to eclipse the 50°. Yesterday’s high of 49° marked the 5th below average day during the month of April. Thankfully, we land in the 50s today, with near seasonable highs returning by the weekend.

Weather Headlines:

Clouds from overnight were able to break apart before sunrise, resulting in some sunshine for those heading out early. However, last nights clouds didn’t keep temperatures from falling into the 30s for the second straight morning. Similar to yesterday, a jacket or a sweatshirt will be needed heading out, as wind chills for many are registering in the upper 20s.

With a dominate area of high pressure over the Upper Midwest, today remains dry under a mix of clouds and sunshine. There may be a moment or two where skies are mostly cloudy during the afternoon. Despite a lingering northwest wind, high temperatures jump into the low 50s. Sunshine looks to round out the work week, with slightly warmer temperatures expected for Friday. The weekend stays dry for the most part, with a slight chance for an isolated shower or two slated for Saturday. It’s the system that moves in early next week, specially the Monday-Tuesday time frame, that we need to keep a close eye on.

Monday’s Cold Front:

Guidance continues to showcase a strong cold front sliding in from the northwest, bringing a day of transition on Monday. This cold front could bring a few stray showers for the start of the work week, mainly during the late-day hours. However, as cooler air rushes in behind the cold frontal passage, some of those showers could feature a few wet snowflakes. We still have a some time for the better details of this event to be finalized or hashed out. So stay up-to-date with the forecast over the next few days. Temperatures following this cold front are expected to fall into the upper 40s-low 50s.

Freeze Potential:

Due to the big drop in temperatures, frost will be possible early Tuesday, with the potential for a freeze into Wednesday morning. If your someone who has planted early, you may want to cover up those sensitive plants before the transition to a wintry mix early Monday night. Historically, our average last 32° temperature falls around April 27th, so its common to see some of winter’s chill this far into the spring season.